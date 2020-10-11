You are here

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in community

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 3:31 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,876.

There were seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No community cases were announced on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (...

