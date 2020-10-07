You are here

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 3:52 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,840.

They included four cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon...

