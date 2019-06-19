You are here

10 sites for food farms in Lim Chu Kang up for sale by tender

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 4:14 PM

TEN land parcels for food farming at Lim Chu Kang were put up for sale by public tender on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

These include six land parcels for beansprout farming, three land parcels for general agriculture (food) farming and a land parcel for vegetable farming, the agency said in a statement.

The land parcels for general agriculture (food) farming may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, cattle or goats for dairy milk, and/ or frogs reared for food.

The plots, which come with a 20-year lease term, have a land area of at least 6,208 square metres each, which is slightly smaller than a football field.

The largest land parcel has a land area of around 20,000 sq m.

They are located at Sungei Tengah Road, Neo Tiew Crescent and Neo Tiew Harvest Place.

SFA said that Singapore farms have to be efficient in their use of scarce resources, such as land, water and energy, to achieve the country's "30-by-30" vision of meeting 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.

"Farms should leverage technology to increase productivity and be sustainable and resilient against climate change," the statement said.

SFA added that proposals that can achieve high production levels in a sustainable manner will have a higher chance of being awarded the new land parcels.

Proposals will also be assessed on their production capability, track record, relevant experience and qualifications as well as innovation and business sustainability including waste management.

The tender will close at noon on Aug 14.

Details on the land parcels are available on SFA website at www.sfa.gov.sg/landsales

The tender packets containing details and conditions of tender of the land parcels are available for sale at the National Centre for Food Science at 10 Perahu Road.

THE STRAITS TIMES

