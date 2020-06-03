1,081 more US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus killed another 1,081 people in the United States in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30pm (0030 GMT) Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official...
