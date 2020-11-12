11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 58,102.
There were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There were no new cases in the...
