11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 4:18 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,830.

They included two community cases and five cases from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on...

Oct 6, 2020 04:07 PM
Stay up to date with The Business Times for