You are here

Home > Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 3:44 PM

af_sg-covid_250920.jpg
There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

They included two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

Indonesia's planned financial market bill unrelated to central bank law amendment: official

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

US Justice Department asks judge to allow government to bar WeChat from US app stores

G-7 finance heads seen backing extension of debt freeze for poorest nations: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sluggish as Covid-19 cases rise

[BENGALURU] Telecom stocks nudged European stocks slightly higher on Friday, but the main indexes were on course for...

Sep 25, 2020 03:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore oil trader Hontop's bank debts close to being settled

[SINGAPORE] China Wanda Group, the parent company of Singapore-based Hontop Energy, is close to settling the...

Sep 25, 2020 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

DBS on Friday said it is now a bank partner on a newly launched blockchain trade platform developed by a unit of Ant...

Sep 25, 2020 03:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

[SYDNEY] Australia will make it easier for banks to approve mortgages and small-business loans to help the economy...

Sep 25, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility, flags future capital raising

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Friday it had begun to draw down on a NZ$900 million (S$814.5 million) government...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.