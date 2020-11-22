You are here

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 3:48 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,160.

All 12 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the 12th day in a row where there...

