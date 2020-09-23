You are here

Home > Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 3:33 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,639.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia starts developing controversial food estate project

Singapore core inflation rises marginally to -0.3% in August

Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

Malaysia's Anwar says has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form a new government

Bank Indonesia policy to remain accommodative amid limited recovery

China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 03:23 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks recoup early losses on tech gains

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed flat on Wednesday, as tech stocks helped recoup losses in the afternoon session,...

Sep 23, 2020 03:20 PM
Companies & Markets

NutryFarm gets SGX query after share price doubles

THE share price of mainboard-listed NutryFarm International doubled when trading resumed after the midday break.

Sep 23, 2020 03:12 PM
Banking & Finance

UK finance firms revert to home working as government advice shifts

[LONDON] Banks and insurers in Britain have ordered hundreds of staff to work from home again, just days after many...

Sep 23, 2020 03:00 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise most in over two months on rate-cut bets

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed on Wednesday by their most in more than two months as expectations grew that...

Sep 23, 2020 02:49 PM
Garage

Paytm exec says India's secondary listing plan would be undue burden

[NEW DELHI] India's potential plan to compel companies to do a secondary listing on an Indian stock exchange if they...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.