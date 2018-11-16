13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

THE Future Economy Council (FEC) unveiled 13 newly appointed members at the first meeting of its new term on Friday.

The council’s other 20 existing members have been re-appointed for the new term (Sept 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020). The members of the FEC include representatives from the government, unions, trade associations and chambers, industry, and educational and training institutions.

The 13 new members are:

Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development & Second Minister for National Development

Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for Education

Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Secretary-General, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)

Desmond Choo, assistant secretary-general, NTUC

Subra Suresh, president, Nanyang Technological University

Tan Eng Chye, president, National University of Singapore

Chew Kwee Tiang, CEO, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Azlinda Anwar, assistant director, Research and Enterprise, Development, Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory

Alexander Charles Hungate, president and CEO, SATS

Amos Leong, president and CEO, Univac Group

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman, BW Group

Teo Lay Lim, senior managing director, Asean & Country, managing director, Accenture Singapore

Wahab Yusoff, vice-president, Asia, Forescout Technologies

Of the 13 new members, Ms Rajah, Mr Lee and Mr Ng are from Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership.

Chaired by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, the FEC drives the growth and transformation of Singapore’s economy for the future and oversees the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE), such as the development and implementation of the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs).

Established in 2017, the FEC brought together key stakeholders in the economy to marshal broad-based support for industry transformation, forge tripartite partnerships and launch ITMs for 23 industries.

The latest of the ITMs was launched on March 7, 2018 but implementation of the ITMs is ongoing.

In its next phase of work, the FEC will also continue to work with tripartite partners to make them accessible to more businesses, in particular small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and workers. It will also work towards a more cluster-based approach to reap synergies and strengthen linkages across multiple industries, and explore new opportunities.

In addition to the implementation of the ITMs, the FEC will continue to oversee efforts to drive skills upgrading so that workers are also ready for the opportunities available as industries undergo transformation.

Minister Heng Swee Keat said: “We embarked on this journey of transformation two years ago with the Committee on the Future Economy. We are seeing encouraging progress in many sectors, from logistics to financial services. The close collaboration among tripartite partners gives our stakeholders a broader perspective and deeper understanding of industry needs. Industry transformation is a long-term effort. We must continue to support our companies and workers at various points of their transformation journeys.

"For this new term, members from diverse backgrounds, including industry leaders from various sectors, academics and union leaders, are joining us. They bring fresh perspectives to help us drive the next phase of industry transformation. I express my strong appreciation to the outgoing members for their invaluable contributions in helping us embark on industry transformation, and building the strong foundation for the next phase of our journey.”