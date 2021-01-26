You are here

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 4:20 PM

md-moh-260121.jpg
MOH reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Jan 26, 2021.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Jan 26), all of which were imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community for the...

