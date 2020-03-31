14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases

[SINGAPORE] The National University of Singapore (NUS) now has a total of 14 students who are confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The 14 students are all imported cases.

Associate professor Leong Ching, who is NUS' dean of students, said in a blog post on Saturday night that upon arrival in Singapore, the students were transported directly from the airport to their homes or hotels to serve their 14-day stay-home notices (SHNs).

From March 26, all returning Singaporeans and Singapore residents have had to serve their SHNs in dedicated facilities instead of in their own homes.

She also said that in the past two weeks, 93 per cent of NUS' 1,400 students overseas have been brought back home.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The remaining students will be back this week and will be placed on SHN.

Two NUS students have also breached their SHNs and have been reported to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

NUS has submitted video evidence of the two breaches.

The post added that in addition to being subject to the Infectious Diseases Act, the breach of SHN will also be brought to the attention of the NUS Board of Discipline.

NUS has also encouraged students living in its hostels to return home if they have homes in Singapore.

The remainder of their hostel fees will be refunded to them.

THE STRAITS TIMES