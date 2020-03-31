You are here

Home > Government & Economy

14 NUS students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 3:03 PM

[SINGAPORE] The National University of Singapore (NUS) now has a total of 14 students who are confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The 14 students are all imported cases.

Associate professor Leong Ching, who is NUS' dean of students, said in a blog post on Saturday night that upon arrival in Singapore, the students were transported directly from the airport to their homes or hotels to serve their 14-day stay-home notices (SHNs).

From March 26, all returning Singaporeans and Singapore residents have had to serve their SHNs in dedicated facilities instead of in their own homes.

She also said that in the past two weeks, 93 per cent of NUS' 1,400 students overseas have been brought back home.

SEE ALSO

Asia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to 7-year low

The remaining students will be back this week and will be placed on SHN.

Two NUS students have also breached their SHNs and have been reported to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

NUS has submitted video evidence of the two breaches.

The post added that in addition to being subject to the Infectious Diseases Act, the breach of SHN will also be brought to the attention of the NUS Board of Discipline.

NUS has also encouraged students living in its hostels to return home if they have homes in Singapore.

The remainder of their hostel fees will be refunded to them.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Japan businessman paid US$8.2m by Tokyo Olympics bid committee lobbied IOC member

UK economy stagnated at the end of 2019, before virus lockdown

Australia's AAA rating under a cloud as debt, deficit blow out

Trump, Putin discuss oil price plunge, coronavirus

Extreme isolation: world's last virus-free corners hold tight

Indonesia to suspend all foreign arrivals, barring a few exceptions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 03:09 PM
Technology

France's JC Decaux to buy minority stake in Hong Kong's Clear Media

[PARIS] JC Decaux, the world's biggest outdoor advertising company, said on Tuesday that it would end up buying a...

Mar 31, 2020 03:07 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares post worst month ever amid recession fears

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed 2 per cent lower on Tuesday, recording their worst monthly performance ever, as...

Mar 31, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

Japan businessman paid US$8.2m by Tokyo Olympics bid committee lobbied IOC member

[TOKYO] A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo's successful campaign to host the 2020...

Mar 31, 2020 03:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Asia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to 7-year low

[HONG KONG] Asia's dealmakers are looking to distressed sales and a pick-up in take-private deals after fallout from...

Mar 31, 2020 02:59 PM
Consumer

Empty store shelves spur Brits to grow their own vegetables

[LONDON] Grocery store shelves stripped of essentials and rationing of food delivery slots have brought the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.