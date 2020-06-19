You are here

Home > Government & Economy

142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community involving prison inmate

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 3:26 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 142 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,615.

They include a community case involving a prison inmate on social visit pass, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday. He had been segregated from the general inmate...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Red Dot United unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

Higher support of up to S$500 a year for union members aged 40 and above to upgrade skills

Thailand aims to turn away from mass tourism and target the rich

Seoul's unification minister resigns over North Korea tensions

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

Fauci confident in vaccine efforts, predicts no more US lockdowns

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 03:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Private banks to boost hiring in Singapore to manage Greater China offshore wealth: sources

[HONG KONG] Leading private banks plan to increase staff managing Chinese and Hong Kong wealth offshore by up to a...

Jun 19, 2020 03:10 PM
Government & Economy

Red Dot United unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's newest political party, Red Dot United (RDU), said it intends to contest Jurong GRC, but...

Jun 19, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC hits out at 'rumours' with China investment pledge

[NEW YORK] HSBC Holdings hit out at unspecified "Internet rumours" in China, pledging to continue to invest and...

Jun 19, 2020 03:02 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes higher, driven by tech shares

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday led by high-tech shares, but worries over...

Jun 19, 2020 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

Higher support of up to S$500 a year for union members aged 40 and above to upgrade skills

[SINGAPORE] Union members who are aged 40 and over will soon receive more support to upgrade their current skills...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.