15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 3:51 PM

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Jan 22), including one in the community, taking Singapore's total to 59,250.
[SINGAPORE] There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Jan 22), including one in the community, taking Singapore's total to 59,250.

The other 14 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

