15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 3:24 PM

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,654.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

They included five imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

