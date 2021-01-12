You are here

17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 3:33 PM

There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,946.
[SINGAPORE] There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,946.

These included 17 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

