18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 4:19 PM

AK_sgcov_1111.jpg
There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,091.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,091.

There were all imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases...

