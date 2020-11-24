You are here

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local cases for 14th day

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 4:03 PM

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Nov 24), all of which were imported.
The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, two are Singaporeans and 14 are work pass...

