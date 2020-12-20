You are here

Home > Government & Economy

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Dec 20, 2020 - 4:48 PM

yq-moh-20122021.jpg
Singapore reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Dec 20, 2020.
BT PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

[SINGAPORE] There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (Dec 20), all of which were imported.

The cases were already placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore when they were tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

US Congress poised to vote on Covid aid package after Fed compromise

China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests

Covid relief deal in Congress slips to Sunday as new funding deadline looms

In last rush, Trump grants mining and energy firms access to public lands

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

SINGAPORE Medical Group is in discussions with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company'...

Dec 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

[BENGALURU] Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected...

Dec 20, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

[MANILA] The Philippine peso is seen notching a third year of gains in 2021 as the sluggish economic recovery curbs...

Dec 20, 2020 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

US Congress poised to vote on Covid aid package after Fed compromise

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress appeared poised to vote on Sunday on a US$900 billion coronavirus aid package after...

Dec 20, 2020 03:20 PM
Garage

The household product cleaning up more than just your countertops

[NEW YORK] There's a pervasive bit of mythology about food waste that it'll just turn into compost, even in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US shoppers grab last-minute holiday gifts, pick up online orders in-store

US Congress poised to vote on Covid aid package after Fed compromise

The household product cleaning up more than just your countertops

Tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for