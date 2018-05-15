You are here

Home > Government & Economy

1MDB audit report is now officially declassified

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 10:00 PM

mdb.jpg

[PETALING JAYA] The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report is now officially declassified.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad announced that the report has been reclassified as an open document.

"I wish to inform that the audit report has been reclassified as an open document and the executive summary of the report is now available on the Audit Department's website," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The website barely lasted minutes after Dr Madinah issued her statement to say the document was no longer classified under the Official Secrets Act. Some users were able to obtain the summary prior to the website’s failure and have since rehosted it elsewhere.

Earlier, Dr Madinah had a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya,the Star online newspaper reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Tackling inequality is national priority, says Ong Ye Kung

Saudi Arabia 'rejects' US embassy transfer to Jerusalem

US retail sales increase moderately in April

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening