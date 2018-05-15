[PETALING JAYA] The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report is now officially declassified.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad announced that the report has been reclassified as an open document.

"I wish to inform that the audit report has been reclassified as an open document and the executive summary of the report is now available on the Audit Department's website," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The website barely lasted minutes after Dr Madinah issued her statement to say the document was no longer classified under the Official Secrets Act. Some users were able to obtain the summary prior to the website’s failure and have since rehosted it elsewhere.

Earlier, Dr Madinah had a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya,the Star online newspaper reported.