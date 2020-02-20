You are here

Home > Government & Economy

1MDB fugitive Jho Low spotted in virus-hit Chinese city

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 3:39 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] A fugitive Malaysian financier wanted over a massive graft scandal has been spotted in the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, police said, although it was unclear if he had left before Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown.

Low Taek Jho - commonly known as Jho Low - is accused of playing a major role in plundering billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Looted money was used to buy everything from a super-yacht to art, in a fraud that allegedly involved former leader Najib Razak and contributed to his government's downfall in 2018.

Low, who denies any wrongdoing, has long been on the run and is often rumoured to be in China.

"Previously, we received intelligence that he was active in Wuhan," national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador told a press conference late on Wednesday, referring to the city at the centre of the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Builder of ex-1MDB project weighs IPO for as early as 2020

He said the authorities had no information on whether Low had fled the city since the start of the outbreak, but added he would be screened by airport staff if he were to arrive in the country.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have emerged in December. The pathogen has killed over 2,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China and spread to dozens of other countries.

Abdul Hamid also joked that Low should return to Malaysia if he has contracted the virus, "because our health facilities are the best... We will give him the best treatment".

Malaysia has reported 22 cases of the virus.

Low has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the plundering of the fund.

But in a rare interview last month, he denied masterminding the fraud and said he was simply an "intermediary" sought after due to his relationships with influential figures.

In October, he struck a settlement with US authorities to forfeit assets worth US$700 million, including a Beverly Hills hotel and a private jet, as part of efforts to recover stolen cash.

AFP

Government & Economy

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing': SCCCI president

ANZ cuts Singapore's 2020 growth outlook to 0.4%

Singapore's household income inequality falls to 18-year low

Singapore dollar, South Korean won get dumped as virus cases rise

Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment

Australia launches national inquiry into bushfires

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 04:50 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower on virus worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday as traders tried to work out if the new coronavirus would have a...

Feb 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Transport

Maersk says outlook hit by uncertainty due to coronavirus

[COPENHAGEN] AP Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said 2020 will be marred by "...

Feb 20, 2020 04:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits 7-year high on virus fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near a seven-year high on concern that the coronavirus outbreak will retard global growth,...

Feb 20, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing': SCCCI president

[SINGAPORE] The leak of a recording from a closed-door meeting between Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and...

Feb 20, 2020 04:02 PM
Consumer

Forever 21's new owners in talks to keep most US stores open

[NEW YORK] Forever 21 Inc's new owners plan to keep most of the fast-fashion chain's US stores open under a new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly