2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 9:37 PM

Two new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (March 4), including a 62-year-old Singaporean woman.
[SINGAPORE] Two new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (March 4), including a 62-year-old Singaporean woman who works at Creative O Preschoolers’ Bay at International Business Park.

Meanwhile, one other patient has recovered and was discharged.

This brings the total number of cases here to 112, of which 79 have fully recovered.

Both of the new cases have no recent travel history to affected regions outside Singapore.

The 62-year-old woman, a non-teaching staff member at the pre-school, was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday morning.

She is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and linked to Case 94, a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive on Feb 26.

The other confirmed case is a 43-year-old Singapore permanent resident who had gone to Malaysia from Feb 18 to Feb 21.He lives in Compassvale Street.

He reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 24 and went to see a general practitioner (GP) that day.He also went to Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 27. The next day, he saw the GP again.

On Tuesday, he went to the National University Hospital, where he was warded in an isolation room. He tested positive for the coronavirus that afternoon.

The ministry said contact tracing is being done to establish if he has any links to previous cases.

The patient who was discharged, Case 61, is a 57-year-old Singaporean man linked to the Grace Assembly of God cluster.

