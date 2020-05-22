2 pre-school staff, including My First Skool employee, among 614 new coronavirus cases in S'pore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Two pre-school staff members are among the four new Singaporean Covid-19 cases announced on Friday (May 22).
One of them is a 58-year-old Singaporean woman who went to work at My First Skool @ Westgate after the onset of symptoms on May 8. She was confirmed to have the virus...
