2 pre-school staff, including My First Skool employee, among 614 new coronavirus cases in S'pore

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 3:49 PM
UPDATED Fri, May 22, 2020 - 11:38 PM

There are 614 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Singapore on Friday, taking the total count to 30,426.
[SINGAPORE] Two pre-school staff members are among the four new Singaporean Covid-19 cases announced on Friday (May 22).

One of them is a 58-year-old Singaporean woman who went to work at My First Skool @ Westgate after the onset of symptoms on May 8. She was confirmed to have the virus...

