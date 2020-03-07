You are here

Home > Government & Economy

2 US health screeners at LA airport test positive for coronavirus: internal email

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 11:07 AM

nz_lax_070352.jpg
Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees were conducting screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said.

"At this time, we cannot confirm where these two screeners were exposed," said the email, which was sent by a senior CDC official. "Let us keep our colleagues in our thoughts during this period."

The CDC could not be reached immediately for further comment.

At least one other health screener at LAX previously tested positive for the virus. The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reported that a federal contractor may have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at Los Angeles International Airport.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus confirmed in 2 attendees at US pro-Israel summit

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China's Feb forex reserves fall to US$3.11t

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff with North Carolina lawmaker

Coronavirus confirmed in 2 attendees at US pro-Israel summit

Saudi detains 3 royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

South Korea confirms 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 6,767

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 11:00 AM
Transport

Boeing set to get blame in Ethiopian report on crash of 737 Max

[WASHINGTON] Ethiopian crash investigators have tentatively concluded that the crash of a Boeing 737 Max last year...

Mar 7, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

China's Feb forex reserves fall to US$3.11t

[BEIJING] China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in February as the yuan weakened on fears over...

Mar 7, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff with North Carolina lawmaker

[PALM BEACH] President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and...

Mar 7, 2020 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus confirmed in 2 attendees at US pro-Israel summit

[WASHINGTON] Influential US pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC said Friday that two people who attended its annual...

Mar 7, 2020 10:22 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi detains 3 royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

[RIYADH] Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salman's brother and nephew on charges of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.