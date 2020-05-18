2020 list of UK's richest shows first fall in wealth in a decade

Get our introductory offer at only
London
BRITAIN'S wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds during the coronavirus pandemic as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade, The Sunday Times reported in its Rich List 2020.
The newspaper, which has produced the respected annual...
