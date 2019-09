Twenty-one Conservative MPs rebelled against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to vote against the government in Tuesday's Brexit vote and now face possible expulsion from the party.

The 21 included former finance minister Philip Hammond, Winston Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames and the longest-serving MP, Kenneth Clarke.

