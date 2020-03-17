23 new coronavirus cases in S'pore a new high, including 17 imported

Singapore has confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases, including 17 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

It is the highest number of new cases Singapore recorded in a day so far.

Two of the 23 confirmed patients are linked to previous ones while four are unlinked.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 266, of which 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Five more cases have been discharged, bringing the number of discharged and fully recovered cases to 114.

On Tuesday, the Government also told Singaporeans to take advice not to travel very seriously and if they still insist on doing so, they must take responsibility for their actions.

Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel abroad to reduce their risks of contracting the virus during this pandemic, MOH said on Sunday.

The advisory, which took immediate effect, will apply for 30 days and is subject to further review.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong also pointed out on Tuesday that the majority of imported cases - which form the bulk of recent Covid-19 cases detected in recent days - are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, who have been overseas and come back.

If people still insist on travelling, they will have to take their own leave, should they need to comply with a stay-home notice for 14 days after returning.

