23 new Covid-19 cases; 21 imported and two in the community

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 3:47 PM

There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Jan 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,836.
[SINGAPORE] There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Jan 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,836.

These included 21 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Stay up to date with The Business Times for