24.2% factory output jump in Sept raises Singapore GDP hopes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S factory output soared 24.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in September, giving a surprise boost to third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth and raising hopes for full-year performance, with some economists revising their estimates.
Driven by a near-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes