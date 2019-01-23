You are here

Home > Government & Economy

25% auto tariffs could cause EU and Japan to slip into recession, hit the financial markets

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 6:30 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

WHILE everyone's attention has been focused on the trade tensions between the United States and China, there is another trade hot potato that warrants close monitoring.

The issue that should be on everyone's radar is a possible 25 per cent tariff on car imports into the US from the Europe Union and Japan, said Stefan Hofer, managing director and chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. At a media lunch on Wednesday, he flagged the implications of the import duty if there is no trade deal between the US and its trade counterparts Japan and the EU.

He said that the duty - if levied - might cause Europe and Japan to go into recession, and will also be "extremely negative for financial markets". 

He does not expect the 25 per cent tariff to materialise but should it happen, "this will probably cause recession in Europe and Japan". Risky assets would be "substantially" weaker. The financial markets will not be spared either.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If the US puts a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars from Europe and Japan, this will be extremely negatively for financial markets, " Mr Hofer cautioned.

One could expect a stronger US dollar, however.

He thinks that this issue warrants close monitoring. "Investors, ourselves, everybody, this is the issue that we have to watch, I think more closely than anything else. We really really need to avoid this 25 per cent tariff on cars. It is by far the most important issue, with the exception of US-China trade dialogue."

Mr Hofer expects Japan and the EU to reach a trade deal with the US as early as February 2019. 

The impact of the tariff on car makers varies. He cited Japanese auto manufacturers Honda and Mazda as examples.

Honda makes the vast majority (about 75 per cent) of the cars that it sells in the US at its American plant, so those will not be impacted by tariffs. The other extreme is its smaller rival Mazda, which has almost 80 per cent of its cars sold in the US made in Japan. So if the US levies a 25 per cent duty on cars imported from Japan, Mr Hofer foresees that Mazda will be badly hit as "it will wipe out all of Mazda's operating earnings".

"So both Europeans and Japanese are highly motivated to do everything possible to avoid this 25 per cent tariff on their vehicles. We are expecting to see a trade deal in the first quarter that will solve this problem."

It was reported in November 2018 that the US Commerce Department had submitted draft recommendations to the White House on its investigation into whether or not to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds.

The White House has pledged not to move forward with imposing tariffs on the EU or Japan as long as it is making constructive progress in trade talks.

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thailand to hold first General Election since coup in 2014

EU presses Ireland for no-deal Brexit border plan: source

Thai king signs decree approving first election since coup

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening