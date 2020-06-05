You are here

261 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 11 in community

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 261 new coronavirus cases as of Friday noon, including 11 new community cases.

Of these, six are Singaporeans or permanent residents (PR) while five are work pass holders.

Of the 11 cases, six are linked to previously confirmed cases, and had already been...

Jun 5, 2020 03:17 PM
