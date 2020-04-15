You are here

Home > Government & Economy

2.65m Singaporeans eligible to vote in next GE, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 3:55 PM

Singaporeans casting their votes at Pei Chun Public School.jpg
Singaporeans casting their votes at Pei Chun Public School on Sept 11, 2015. The next general election must be held by April 14, 2021.
ST FILE PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's revised voter rolls have been certified and are open for public inspection, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a media statement on Wednesday.

There are a total of 2,653,942 electors, and eligible voters can check their particulars in the Registers of Electors electronically - through the Elections Department website and the SingPass Mobile app.

This is about 59,000 more people than the 2,594,740 electors when the registers were last revised in April 2019.

Singaporeans whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a previous election can apply to have their names restored, the ELD added.

They are encouraged to apply early, as applications will close with the issue of the writ of election.

SEE ALSO

Election win for South Korea's Moon could revive economic goals

Those living overseas can check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions that serve as polling stations.

Citizens abroad whose names are listed in the registers of electors and who have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days between March 1, 2017 and February this year can also apply as overseas electors to vote in future elections.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

Top China official to Hong Kong urges national security law 'as soon as possible'

Japan's Abe pressed to pay out more cash as coronavirus hits economy

Singapore, NZ to keep trade lines in essential goods open amid virus outbreak

Japan's homeless 'net cafe refugees' seek shelter amid virus woe

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

South Koreans head to polls despite global pandemic

[SEOUL] South Korean voters turned out in force Wednesday despite the coronavirus threat, putting on compulsory face...

Apr 15, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Italian debt remains under pressure due to Eurogroup, supply

[LONDON] Italian bonds remained under pressure on Wednesday due to continued disappointment with the Eurogroup's...

Apr 15, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sag at open

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday, after a subdued session in Asia and...

Apr 15, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as recession fears deepen

[SYDNEY] A drop in energy stocks saw Australian shares finish lower on Wednesday, while a collapse in consumer...

Apr 15, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Top China official to Hong Kong urges national security law 'as soon as possible'

[HONG KONG] China's most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.