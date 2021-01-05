You are here

Home > Government & Economy

28 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 3:37 PM

yq-moh3-050121.jpg
MOH reported 28 new Covid-19 cases, with 2 in the community, on Jan 5, 2021.
BT PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

[SINGAPORE] There were 28 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,749.

Of these, 26 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Among them, four are Singaporeans or permanent residents...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China doubles down on Covid narrative as WHO investigation looms

South Korea coronavirus death toll passes 1,000, gyms protest distancing rules

Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies

Australia flags caps to renewable energy connections in overhaul of power grid

Vietnam says to buy AstraZeneca vaccine, in talks with other producers

Singapore retail sales decline eases to 1.9% in Nov, boosted by mega sales like Singles' Day

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 03:31 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at record high on robust chip outlook

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at an all-time high on Tuesday as an upbeat outlook for the chip industry and...

Jan 5, 2021 03:20 PM
Life & Culture

How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

[NEW YORK] Steve Madden, founder and design chief of a multibillion-dollar eponymous shoe brand, knows something...

Jan 5, 2021 03:19 PM
Transport

A US$21b wager on who'll build the Apple car

[BERLIN] A red-hot trend in the car industry is for new entrants such as Fisker to hand over the complicated and...

Jan 5, 2021 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

China doubles down on Covid narrative as WHO investigation looms

[SHANGHAI] As a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to visit China to investigate the origins of...

Jan 5, 2021 03:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Ackman's Pershing Square reports second-straight record year

[NEW YORK] Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management reported its second-consecutive record performance in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for