You are here

Home > Government & Economy

300 more Chinese arrested in Philippines crackdown

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 6:53 AM

nz_arrest_180937.jpg
Philippines immigration agents, backed by troops, have arrested more than 300 Chinese for alleged cyber crimes, a week after a similar number were detained during a raid linked to investment fraud.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] Philippines immigration agents, backed by troops, have arrested more than 300 Chinese for alleged cyber crimes, a week after a similar number were detained during a raid linked to investment fraud.

The Bureau of Immigration late Tuesday said 324 Chinese nationals were arrested in Puerto Princesa City on Palawan island during Monday's operation.

"Aliens were reportedly rounded up in eight hotels and establishments where they were caught in the act of doing their illegal activities," the bureau said in a press release.

It quoted Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente as saying the detainees, most of whom appeared to be undocumented, will undergo deportation proceedings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Morente added that his bureau will continue to root out illegal aliens, especially those engaged in "unauthorised online gaming activities, cyber fraud and investment scams that prey on unsuspecting victims who are mostly abroad."

Last Friday, authorities said Philippines police arrested 277 Chinese nationals in a raid on a gang wanted over a vast investment fraud that cost victims in China millions of dollars.

Agents swooped on an office building in the capital Manila to take four suspects into custody in connection with the 100 million yuan (S$19.23 million) scam, but said they stumbled on many more "conducting illegal online operations."

Monday's raids in Palawan stemmed from reports made by local officials about the presence of illegal Chinese workers in Puerto Princesa, the immigration bureau's acting intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan said in the statement.

The Philippines has seen a spike in the arrival of Chinese tourists and workers since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in mid-2016 and immediately set about warming relations with Beijing.

The influx has had a mixed impact, and authorities suspect many of the arrivals are working illegally in the online gambling industry.

AFP

Government & Economy

Venezuela parliament ratifies Guaido as interim president

Spain to hold fourth election in four years on Nov 10

California vows to fight Trump administration's plan on emissions

Hong Kong activists take cause to US Congress, urge pressure on Beijing

Trump says China trade deal could come before US election, or not

New York Federal Reserve steps into market to move interest rates

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_port_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down 8.9% in Aug, boosted by gold exports

BT_20190918_ABST18_3895499.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Future of semi-conductor industry bright' even when chips are down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly