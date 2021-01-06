You are here

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 29 imported and two in the community

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 3:50 PM

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Jan 6), taking Singapore's total to 58,780.
There were 29 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Stay up to date with The Business Times for