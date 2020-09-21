You are here

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:56 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,607.

They were no community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were nine imported cases...

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Indonesia president urged to delay regional polls over contagion threat

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-Covid levels in mid 2021

Australia's daily coronavirus tally falls to lowest in more than three months

Sep 21, 2020 04:53 PM
Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

[LONDON] Britain plans to buttress the City of London's global competitiveness and openness once it moves outside...

Sep 21, 2020 04:46 PM
EU agency recommends AstraZeneca-Merck drug Lynparza for two cancers

[BENGALURU] The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of...

Sep 21, 2020 04:35 PM
Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

[LONDON] London-based fintech startup TrueLayer has raised US$25 million from investors including Temasek, Anthemis...

Sep 21, 2020 04:34 PM
French mobile operator iliad makes a Play to grow

[PARIS] The parent company of French mobile operator Free has launched a public offer to buy out Play, the largest...

Sep 21, 2020 04:22 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments...

