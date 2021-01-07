33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were 33 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,813.
There were two cases in the community.
Thursday's figures also included 31 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes