33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 4:15 PM

There were 33 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,813.
There were two cases in the community.

Thursday's figures also included 31 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore...

BREAKING NEWS

