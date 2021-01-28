You are here

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 3:52 PM

AK_sgcov_2801.jpg
There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Jan 28), all of which were imported.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Jan 28), all of which were imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Thursday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,...

