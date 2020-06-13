You are here

Home > Government & Economy

347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in community

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 3:20 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 347 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,197.

These include five community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

France unveils plan to reopen non-Schengen borders

Greece reopens for tourists, but UK flights barred for now

Singapore dengue cases may hit record

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

China's street vendor push ignites debate

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Pua Seck Guan and other substantial shareholders offer S$0.95 a share to take Perennial private

PERENNIAL's chief executive Pua Seck Guan is partnering with several other substantial shareholders, including Kuok...

Jun 13, 2020 02:27 PM
Consumer

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater Covid-19 risk, new study finds

[SAN FRANCISCO] New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure...

Jun 13, 2020 01:52 PM
Consumer

Britain's Cineworld scraps US$1.65b deal to buy Cineplex

[BENGALURU] Britain's Cineworld Group said on Friday it abandoned its US$1.65 billion deal to buy Cineplex, citing...

Jun 13, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

[BEIJING] China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that...

Jun 13, 2020 11:58 AM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

[TOKYO] Next year's Olympics will be safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.