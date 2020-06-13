347 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 347 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,197.
These include five community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Migrant workers...
