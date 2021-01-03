You are here

35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Sun, Jan 03, 2021 - 3:36 PM

yq-moh-210103.jpg
Singapore reported 35 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Jan 3, 2021.
BT PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

All of them were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were six cases in...

