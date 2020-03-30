You are here

Home > Government & Economy

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 3 new clusters

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 8:22 PM

hzheros0330.jpg
Hero's, a bar in Circular Road, was identified as one of the three new Covid-19 clusters on March 30, 2020.
PHOTO: HERO'S / FACEBOOK

[SINGAPORE]  The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (March 30), including three new clusters.

The three new clusters are the S11 Dormitory@Punggol on 2 Seletar North Link, the condominium Wilby Residences at 25 Wilby Road and the nightspot Hero's on 69 Circular Road.

The dormitory is linked to four cases, the condominium seven cases and the nightspot five cases.

In total, 26 of the 25 cases yesterday were local cases with no recent travel history abroad. There were nine imported cases.

There are now 879 cases in Singapore.

SEE ALSO

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

A further 16 cases have now been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities. To date, 228 cases have fully recovered. Of the 420 still in hospital, 19 are in critical condition.

Currently 228 cases who are well but still test positive are isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC.

Singapore has reported three deaths from the virus since the first case was reported here on Jan 23, with all fatalities coming in March. On Sunday, 70-year-old Chung Ah Lay, who had not recently been to any affected country or region outside Singapore, was the latest to die from the disease after complications developed.

Globally, Covid-19 deaths have now exceeded 34,000, and more than 700,000 people have been infected in 177 countries and regions across the world.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia limits hours for shops, restaurants, taxis in lockdown

South Korea to pay 9.1t won cash to families, draw up 7.1t won extra budget

Australia's top retail bank boss warns of sharp economic slowdown

Europe gets no respite from lockdowns after deadly weekend

Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 08:25 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL names veteran hotelier as group CEO for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

THE board of City Developments Limited (CDL) has appointed Clarence Tan as the group chief executive officer of...

Mar 30, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Second Chance Properties Q2 net profit falls 23.1% to S$1.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Second Chance Properties on Monday posted a 23.1 per cent drop in net profit in its second quarter...

Mar 30, 2020 07:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

[LONDON] Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with US crude briefly dropping below US$20 and Brent hitting its lowest...

Mar 30, 2020 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics to launch Covid-19 rapid test kit in April

CANCER-DIAGNOSTICS company Biolidics on Monday announced that it has launched a rapid test kit for Covid-19, which...

UPDATED 55 min ago
Mar 30, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel raises S$2m to support vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during Covid-19

SINGTEL has raised a total of S$2 million to help vulnerable groups and healthcare workers during the Covid-19...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.