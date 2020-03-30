35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 3 new clusters

Hero's, a bar in Circular Road, was identified as one of the three new Covid-19 clusters on March 30, 2020.

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (March 30), including three new clusters.

The three new clusters are the S11 Dormitory@Punggol on 2 Seletar North Link, the condominium Wilby Residences at 25 Wilby Road and the nightspot Hero's on 69 Circular Road.

The dormitory is linked to four cases, the condominium seven cases and the nightspot five cases.

In total, 26 of the 25 cases yesterday were local cases with no recent travel history abroad. There were nine imported cases.

There are now 879 cases in Singapore.

A further 16 cases have now been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities. To date, 228 cases have fully recovered. Of the 420 still in hospital, 19 are in critical condition.

Currently 228 cases who are well but still test positive are isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC.

Singapore has reported three deaths from the virus since the first case was reported here on Jan 23, with all fatalities coming in March. On Sunday, 70-year-old Chung Ah Lay, who had not recently been to any affected country or region outside Singapore, was the latest to die from the disease after complications developed.

Globally, Covid-19 deaths have now exceeded 34,000, and more than 700,000 people have been infected in 177 countries and regions across the world.

