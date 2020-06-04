4 new coronavirus clusters in dorms and worksite in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] Four clusters comprising three dormitories and one worksite have emerged on Thursday (June 4).
The worksite is in Kampong Bugis, while the three dorms are at 212 Tagore Lane, 63 Tuas South Avenue 1 and 109 Ubi Avenue 4.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that there...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes