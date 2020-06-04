You are here

4 new coronavirus clusters in dorms and worksite in Singapore

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 3:35 PM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 12:11 AM

[SINGAPORE] Four clusters comprising three dormitories and one worksite have emerged on Thursday (June 4).

The worksite is in Kampong Bugis, while the three dorms are at 212 Tagore Lane, 63 Tuas South Avenue 1 and 109 Ubi Avenue 4.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that there...

Abe's approval rating sinks on rising fears of virus second wave

Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

US jobless claims persist even as Americans return to work

ECB unveils bigger-than-expected increase in crisis bond buying

Singapore cannot allow Covid-19-led downturn to erode human capital: Josephine Teo

Jun 4, 2020 11:56 PM
LVMH propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer watches

[PARIS] LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire...

Jun 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Abe's approval rating sinks on rising fears of virus second wave

[TOKYO] The approval rating for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government slipped to the lowest in two years in a...

Jun 4, 2020 11:19 PM
HKEX says many US-listed Chinese firms plan Hong Kong listings

[NEW YORK] Many US-listed Chinese firms will likely list on the Hong Kong exchange this year, in part because of US...

Jun 4, 2020 10:57 PM
Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

[HONG KONG] Police fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who were defying a ban to stage candlelit...

Jun 4, 2020 10:39 PM
Sakae expects growth hit from Covid-19

SUSHI chain Sakae Holdings has published an update on how the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting its business, in reply...

