4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Oct 12), taking Singapore's total to 57,880.
They included one community case and one patient staying in a dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.
There were also two imported cases who...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes