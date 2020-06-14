407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] There are 407 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,604.
These include nine community cases, comprising four Singaporeans or permanent residents and five work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Migrant workers...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes