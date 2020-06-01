You are here

408 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total to 35,292

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 3:18 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 408 new coronavirus cases as of noon on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up all the cases, said Ministry of Health (MOH), as the country's total reached 35,292.

More details will be released by the ministry later in the day.

On Sunday...

