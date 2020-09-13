You are here

49 new coronavirus cases; 40 from dorms

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 3:31 PM
UPDATED Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 11:34 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Sunday (Sept 13), the majority migrant workers in dormitories.

Those outside the dorms comprised one community and eight imported cases, said the Ministry of Health, in its daily update.

The sole community case...

