49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, of which 32 are from overseas

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 8:04 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Republic has confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (March 24), as students and workers continued to return home in droves from abroad.

A total of 32 of the 49 cases were imported by travellers who returned to Singapore. Of the 32, 25 were Singaporean citizens or residents, while five are long-term visitor pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Fourteen had travelled from Britain and five had arrived from the United States. The remaining travellers went to other countries including Malaysia, France, Indonesia and Australia.

Of the 17 local cases announced, 13 are currently not linked to travel or previous cases. Contact tracing is being conducted.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 558. Of these, 17 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A total of 156 have recovered and two have died.

The number of new cases on Tuesday is a dip from the 54 cases on Monday which set a new record for the number of cases announced in a day.

