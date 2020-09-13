You are here

Home > Government & Economy

49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 3:31 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,406.

They included one community case, a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US Fed to meet as congressional deadlock stretches onward

Australia's Victoria state boosts relief package to businesses

China raises corn import forecasts on large US cargoes, lowers output

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

Suga keeps pressure on Japan's telecoms ahead of elections

Johnson pledges millions of Covid tests but UK labs can't cope

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 13, 2020 03:09 PM
Real Estate

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

[NEW YORK] In the past four months, nearly every major hotel brand in the world has announced a cleaning programme...

Sep 13, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

US Fed to meet as congressional deadlock stretches onward

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy-setting committee will meet on Tuesday amid a prolonged deadlock in...

Sep 13, 2020 02:34 PM
Garage

Nikola stock slumps after no-details denial of short-seller report

[NEW YORK] Nikola shares dropped 15 per cent after the company issued a blanket denial of allegations made in a...

Sep 13, 2020 02:24 PM
Banking & Finance

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

[NEW DELHI] Indian companies that list overseas will have to later launch on a domestic bourse under policy changes...

Sep 13, 2020 01:35 PM
Technology

SoftBank said to near a deal to sell British chip designer Arm

[LONDON] SoftBank is near a deal to sell British chip designer Arm to Nvidia, two people briefed on the matter said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

US has expelled 8,800 migrant children under coronavirus rules

Grab fined S$10,000 for compromising the data of more than 21,000 individuals

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.