5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Five new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with a new cluster identified involving a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

[SINGAPORE] Five new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with a new cluster identified involving a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Four of the new cases are linked to the Safra cluster and the fifth is an imported case, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.

The imported case is a traveller on a Turkish Airlines flight that arrived in Singapore on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old male French national is a Singapore Work Pass holder with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions but had been in France, Portugal and the UK between Feb 8 and March 3.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

He had reported onset of symptoms on March 3 during his flight on Turkish Airlines from Istanbul to Singapore. He presented at NCID on 4 March. Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection the next day.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Gleneagles Hospital for an unrelated matter. He stays in the Mount Sophia area.

Two more patients have recovered. In all, 81 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

THE STRAITS TIMES