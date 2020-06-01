51-year-old Chinese national dies from Covid-19 complications; no new community cases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] A 51-year-old man from China died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday (May 31).
He is the youngest patient to have died from the coronavirus in Singapore.
The man was diagnosed with lymphoma complicated by multi-organ failure while he had been warded...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes